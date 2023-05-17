EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Effingham County District 4 Commissioner Reginald “Reggie” Loper has been arrested and charged with child molestation.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Roper, 84, was booked into the Effingham County Jail just after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on charges of felony child molestation and a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery.

Loper has represented District 4 in Effingham County since 2004. He is currently serving his fifth term.

The Effingham County Board of Commissioners released the following statement on Roper’s arrest:

“The Effingham County Board of Commissioners is aware of the allegations against Mr. Loper. He has served the county and his constituents well for nearly two decades and we pray for him and his family as they deal with this situation.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story.