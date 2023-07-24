CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged a corrections officer with aggravated assault, providing false statements, and violation of oath of office following an incident with an inmate.

Sargeant Corrections Officer Joshua Beauchamp, 37, was arrested and charged on July 24.

The investigation was launched on Wednesday, July 12, after the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to investigate an alleged use of force.

Beauchamp was escorting a handcuffed inmate to an isolation cell when the incident occurred. There was a verbal exchange between the officer and the inmate and then Beauchamp shoved the inmate into a door which caused him to hit his head, rendering him unconscious.

The inmate was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System where he was treated and later released.

Beauchamp was booked into the Camden County Jail.

After the investigation is finished, the case file will be given to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Kingsland at 912-729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.