TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) found several 10 guns, ammo, and various drugs in a Toombs County drug investigation, resulting in the arrest of two men.

GBI arrested Jermaine Brown, 44, and Joshua Brown, age 20. Both men are from Vidalia.

During the search, the GBI found two long guns, nine pistols, nearly five ounces of meth, 11 ounces of marijuana, 5 grams of heroin, 15 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of crack cocaine and various types of pills.

Photo provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI charged Jermaine Brown with the following:

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession of Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes

(2) counts of Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute

(2) counts of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

(2) counts of Possession of Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute

Trafficking Methamphetamine

GBI charged James Brown with the following:

Possession of Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes

(2) counts of Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute

(2) counts of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Both were taken to the Toombs County Jail.

GBI urges anyone with information on other drug-related crimes to call the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office at 912-526-6778, the Vidalia Police Department, 1-800-597-8477 or submit a tip online.