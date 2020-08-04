GBI arrests 2 after man ‘severely beaten’ in Tattnall County

WARNING: This post contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing.

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested two men who allegedly severely beat up a man in Tattnall County last month.

The GBI arrested 19-year-old Elijah Harston King and 35-year-old Reece Steven Cole and charged them both with Aggravated Battery on Tuesday. They were both booked into the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

The charges stem from an incident that happened on July 26. According to the GBI, between midnight and 2 a.m., 23-year-old Christopher Bailey Swope was attacked and “severely beaten” by Cole and King at King’s home at 88 Carter’s Court.

The GBI says that Cole forced Swope to remain at the home and apologize on video for an argument that happened earlier in the night at a graduation party in Cobbtown.

An incident report from TCSO says a deputy found Swope unconscious near the home in a truck. According to the report, Swope had blood in his mouth, a crooked and swollen jaw, and a bruised eye. He was taken to the hospital.

WARNING: Graphic images below may be disturbing to some viewers

The GBI says numerous interviews were conducted with witnesses to the incident, and information given was consistent with a statement provided by Swope.

This GBI says this investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the GBI at (912) 871-1121.