BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A 19-year-old Register man was arrested Thursday possessing child pornography.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the agency began investigating Conner Ryles’ online activity after receiving multiple tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography online.

With the help of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI executed a search warrant at Ryles’ Bulloch County home and seized multiple digital devices.

Ryles was booked into the Bulloch County Jail on a charge of sexual exploitation of children (possession of child pornography).

The GBI said he could face additional charges.