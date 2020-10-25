GBI arrests 1 in murder of Bulloch County woman

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) made an arrest in a Bulloch County murder on Saturday.

Lee Allen Mayhew, 44, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of crime, theft by taking motor vehicle, and burglary.

The GBI says that at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a death investigation. Preliminary information shows that Bonnie Lanier Rushing was murdered at her home on Stilson Leefield Road in Statesboro. She was found dead with a gunshot wound.

The GBI says during the crime, Rushing’s car was stolen and eventually tracked and located in Florida. Mayhew was arrested without incident by Florida law enforcement officers. Mayhew is being held in Florida pending extradition to Georgia. Additional charges are pending.

There are no other known suspects or threats connected to this case still at large, the GBI says.

If you have any information, contact the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office at 912-764-1771 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 912-871-1121.