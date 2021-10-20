GBI arrests Metter man on meth charges

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Metter man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling meth in the area.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), 40-year-old Kevin Bowen’s arrest stemmed from an investigation by the agency’s Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office targeting street-level drug distribution in Tattnall County.

Bowen was booked at the Tattnall County Jail on charges of sale and possession of methamphetamine, plus use of a communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

The GBI said agents seized meth, marijuana, drug-related paraphernalia and a vehicle in the course of the investigation.

The Glennville Police Department, Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office and Evans County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit assisted in the investigation, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information on drug activity in Tattnall County is asked to call local law enforcement or submit information anonymously at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), on the GBI’s website or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

“All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act,” the GBI stated.