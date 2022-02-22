EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people have been arrested in a drug investigation in Emanuel County, the Georgia Bureau Investigation (GBI) says.

On Monday, 47-year-old Robert “Ricky” Richard Hatten, 31-year-old Joshua Burris, 41-year-old Jody Clifton, and 38-year-old Rebecca Wilkerson were arrested following a joint drug investigation by the GBI Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) and the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Georgia State Patrol K-9.

Officials executed a search warrant and agents seized two long guns, two handguns along with ammunition, approx. 7.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, 5.4 ounces of suspected marijuana, and drug-related paraphernalia.

Robert “Ricky” Richard Hatten is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of firearm in commission of a felony, possession with intent marijuana, and possession of schedule II controlled substance.

Joshua Burris is charged with possession with intent methamphetamine.

Jody Clifton is charged with possession with intent methamphetamine. Rebecca Wilkerson is charged with possession with intent methamphetamine.

All were booked into the Emanuel County Jail.

Authorities say this investigation was conducted in an effort to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Emanuel County and promote a safer place for productive citizens.

SRDEO and Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office say if you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at 478-237-7526 or SRDEO at 912-685-5345.