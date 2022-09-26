SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Screven County over the weekend.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around noon, Screven County deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired and two people being shot on Friendship Road.

Roderick Denzell Jenkins, 29, was shot and taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. A young woman, 19, was also shot and taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah where she is in stable condition.

Jenkin’s body was sent to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), onlineat https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.