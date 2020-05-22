Gas station shooting seriously injures one, Chatham Co. Police investigate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Police investigate a shooting at a gas station that sent one man to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say it happened Thursday evening at the Marathon Gas station on Gateway boulevard.

Investigators say a male victim was shot twice. He was taken to Memorial hospital. Police say he remains in serious condition but is awake.

Police describe the shooter as a black man wearing all black with an N-95 mask.

If you have any information, please contact Chatham County Police.

The investigation is ongoing.