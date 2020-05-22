Gas station shooting seriously injures one, Chatham Co. Police investigate

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Police investigate a shooting at a gas station that sent one man to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say it happened Thursday evening at the Marathon Gas station on Gateway boulevard.

Investigators say a male victim was shot twice. He was taken to Memorial hospital. Police say he remains in serious condition but is awake.

Police describe the shooter as a black man wearing all black with an N-95 mask.

If you have any information, please contact Chatham County Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories