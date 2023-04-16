BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A gas leak caused an evacuation of a Bluffton hotel on Sunday.

According to the Bluffton Township Fire District, a natural gas leak in a second floor laundry room of a hotel near Okatie Highway and Highway 278.

All guests and staff were evacuated and firefighters conducted a room-by-room check. No one was injured in the incident.

Firefighters remained at the scene for approximately two hours. Dominion Energy had to shut off gas and seal the affected pipe.

The crews cleared the gas from the hotel before guests and employees were allowed to re-enter and the hotel was deemed safe at around 2:40 p.m.