UPDATE: Gas leak on Wilmington Island repaired, evacuation lifted

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: The Chatham County Police Department says the leaking gas line on Wilmington Island has been repaired.

Residents of the 900 block of Boxwood Drive who were evacuated have been allowed back into their homes.

Boxwood Drive will re-open to vehicle traffic by 11:30 a.m., police say.

_____________

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department advises they are evacuating residents and closing streets on Wilmington Island due to a gas leak.

Officials say the leak affects the 900 block of Boxwood Drive. All homes on the block have been evacuated, and the block is closed to traffic. About a dozen homes are impacted.

Police say the gas company is on the scene and working to fix the leak. Chatham County Police Department will alert the public once the leak is fixed and when it is safe for people to return to their homes.

