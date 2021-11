SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A gas leak on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard has caused several streets to shut down, the Savannah Fire Department (SFD) says.

Firefighters say the gas line was accidentally damaged by a construction crew and gas company crews are working to mitigate the leak.

SFD says the Northbound lanes of MLK Boulevard and Montgomery Street from 30th Street to 33rd Street. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.