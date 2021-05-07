Woman arrested for murder in Garden City death

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman has been arrested for murder and robbery in the death of a 62-year-old man.

GCPD says thanks in part to the community and CrimeStoppers, officers apprehended Kimberly Westbrook, 54, accused in Eric Eloi’s death.

The Lawrenceville man was found dead on April 6 at 5450 Augusta Road in Garden City with what GCPD called suspicious injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled the death a homicide.

Westbrook has been charged and remains in jail awaiting her court appearances.

Anyone with further information concerning the investigation is asked to call Detective Sgt. Rodriguez with the Garden City Police Department at 912-963-2721.

Submit a tip anonymously by texting the keyword GARDENCITY to 847411. Add a space, type in your information and hit send.