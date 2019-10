GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department is working to identify a man who assaulted another man at a Family Dollar on Sept. 24.

The incident happened on Sept. 24 at around 8:45 p.m. The suspect was driving a silver Chevy Impala, bearing a dealer tag. He was with a woman, who has already been identified.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or this incident is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at 912-966-7787 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.