Garden City Police seek to ID man in armed robbery investigation

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man as they investigate an armed robbery that seriously injured a person.

According to the Garden City Police Department, the incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery on Highway 80 and Kessler Avenue to find a male victim had been shot. He sustained serious injury.

The department has now released photos of a man they are wishing to identify in the investigation. Anyone with information on who he is or his location is asked to call 911 or contact Garden City’s lead investigator, Sgt. Rodriguez at 912-656-2715.

The Tip411 program is also an option for those wishing to remain anonymous. Text “GARDENCITY” to 847411, add a space type in your tip information and hit send. To make an anonymous call, contact Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.