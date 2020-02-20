Garden City Police seek missing teen girl

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old last seen leaving her home in Garden City Wednesday morning.

Ranaja Heyward got on her school bus around 6 a.m., according to the Garden City Police Department.

Det. Lindsay Buchanan says Ranaja was seen during lunch at school by a classmate but was not seen after that and never arrived home.

Ranaja, who is about 5’6” and 130 lbs., was last seen wearing a white and blue shirt, tan pants, and blue MX tennis shoes.

If you see her, Garden City police urge you to call 911.