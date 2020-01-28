Garden City Police seek missing 27-year-old man

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who has not been seen since Friday, Jan. 24 in Garden City.

According to the Garden City Police Department, Henry Chmielinski was last seen at the Econo Lodge hotel on Augusta Road.

Chmielinski is described as 5’10” and 160 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. He is believed to be with two medium-sized dogs, one black and another tan.

The 27-year-old is considered homeless.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chmielinski or his dogs is urged to call Garden City Police at 912-966-7787.