Garden City Police seek man for questioning in shooting death of 11-year old

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department announced Tuesday they are looking for William Kenny McDonald, wanted for questioning in regards to the shooting death of a 11 year old boy.

Police say officers responded to the shooting on Second Street on April 12.

Crews transported the young shooting victim to Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The boy died at the hospital on April 20th.

Police arrested the boy’s mother, Shameka Brumfield, for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and False Statements on April 15.

McDonald goes by the name, “Kenny”, and may be residing on the East Side of Savannah. He is 48 years old, 5’06” tall, and weighs 135 pounds.

McDonald is also wanted by the Savannah Police Department for Aggravated Assault.

If you have information on the whereabouts of McDonald, police ask you to call 9-1-1, Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020 or Cpl. Rodriguez at 912-966-7787.