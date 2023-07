GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Police say Carmen Michelle Manuel-Natarin, 15, was last seen July 13 near Savannah Pines Mobile Park in Garden City.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 90 pounds, and was last seen in black pants and a red shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garden City Police or 911.