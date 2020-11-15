Garden City police searching for runaway girl last seen at Food Lion

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a runaway juvenile.

Police say Andrea Nicolle Machado Ramirez was last seen returning carts at the Food Lion at 109 Minus Avenue at 9:30 p.m. She was wearing khaki pants and a blue Food Lion work shirt.

Andrea is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has black hair and is known to sometimes wear glasses.

Anyone who sees Andrea or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Chatham County Dispatch, 911, or the Garden City Police Department.