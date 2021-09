GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen Sunday morning at 1 a.m. in Garden City.

According to the Garden City Police Department (GCPD), Chiant’e Brown, 17, was last seen near 1326 US-80. She was wearing a white and pink hoodie, black tights and black crocs.

GCPD says Brown is 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1.