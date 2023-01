GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is searching for a missing 52-year-old man.

According to police, James Allen Vaughn last spoke to his family in May 2022 in Garden City, Ga. It’s suspected that he could be in the area of Old Louisville Rd. James is 5’7″ and weighs about 145 lbs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Garden City Police Department 912-966-7770 or 911.