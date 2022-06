GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing autistic woman.

Pamdhylia Baynes was last seen on Thursday, June 9 around 6 p.m. near Kessler Avenue in Garden City. She was last seen wearing light-colored jeans and a burgundy shirt. Baynes is 5’05” tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Pamdhylia is suspected of being in the West Savannah area.

Police ask anyone with information on Baynes’ whereabouts to call Garden City Police or 911.