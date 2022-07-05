GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 64-year-old man.

William Stokes was last seen in Garden City on Saturday, July 2.

Stokes is 6 foot tall, weighs around 240 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt. He also takes medication daily and has been without it since Saturday.

If you have seen William or have any information on where he is located, police ask you to contact the Garden City Police Department or 911 immediately.