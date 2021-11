GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is searching for a missing 38-year-old man last seen Sunday night.

GCPD says Michael Carter was last seen at a Chevron Gas Station around 7 p.m. He was wearing an orange, beige and brown polo shirt with jeans. Police say Carter is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 260 pounds.

GCPD urges anyone who sees him call 9-1-1.