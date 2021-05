GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City Police Department is searching for a runaway juvenile.

Police say Makaylia Robinson, 13, was last seen on Rommel Avenue in Garden City around 3:15 p.m.

Robinson is an African-American girl, 5’08” tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and has a single ponytail, according to Garden City Police Department.

Police are asking anyone who sees her call 9-1-1.