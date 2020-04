GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department is looking for a missing teenager.

Police say 15-year-old Ranaja Heyward was last seen at her home in Garden City on April 1. She is known to hang out around the Carver Village area in Savannah.

Heyward is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone who sees Heyward or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.