GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a runaway teenager who was last seen early Friday morning in Garden City.

According to the Garden City Police Department, Ryan Isaiah Edwards hasn’t been seen since 6 a.m. in the city.

Ryan is described as a black male, 5’9” and 110 pounds. He has short hair and a thin build.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.