GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of 3rd Street in Garden City. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital.

The man’s identity, nor his condition, has not been released at this time.

The GBI has been called in to assist.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for details as they emerge.