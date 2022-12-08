GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was injured in a shooting in Garden City on Thursday night, according to the Garden City Police Department.

On Dec. 7, police were dispatched to a shooting victim at Memorial Hospital. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim who had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle and stated she was shot in the area of Davis Ave. and 7th St. in Garden City.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound. She has since been released from the hospital.

Police say the case is still active and fluid.