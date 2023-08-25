GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is dead following a shooting in Garden City Thursday afternoon.

According to the Garden City Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Old Dean Forest Road just before 5 p.m. and discovered Gerrod Black, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders attempted to perform life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.

Police say the victim and shooter knew one another and there is no threat to the public.

All parties involved in the incident have been identified and interviewed by detectives, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The case remains under investigation and asks anyone with information to call Garden City Police.