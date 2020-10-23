Garden City police investigating after explosive found in car sold to local business

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Highway 80 is reopen in Garden City after authorities shut it down due to an explosive found at a business.

The Garden City Police Department tells News 3 that the owner of LKQ Pick Your Part noticed something suspicious in a vehicle that was sold to the store. GCPD arrived on scene and discovered an explosive of some sort in the car.

The item was safely detonated by the bomb team, and no injuries were reported. Highway 80 was shut down to traffic while the incident was resolved.

GCPD is still investigating.