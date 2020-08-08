Garden City police seek info on suspect vehicle in deadly shooting

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department is looking for a suspect vehicle in connection to a homicide investigation.

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 24, the police department responded to a shooting on Oak Street near 4th Street.

At the scene, officers discovered a deceased gunshot victim, identified as 30-year-old Ronald Singleton, of Garden City.

Officials are now seeking information on a vehicle seen in the area of 3rd Street around 1:30 a.m. that Friday.

A short video released by the department shows a large SUV, dark grey in color.

Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle, its driver or owners, is asked to call Detective Cpl. Rodriguez at 912-656-2715 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.