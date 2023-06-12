GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced safety grants for some local municipalities last week, which totaled more than $83.5 million.

Garden City received the funds to pay for three additional police officer positions, a gunshot detection device and license plate readers.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity to get that grant,” Gilbert Ballard, the chief of police for Garden City said. “We believe it’s going to go a long way and our crime fighting strategies, personnel, and visibility. We believe visibility goes a long way and far as making people feel safe.”

Furthermore, Chief Ballard tells WSAV that having three new police officers patrolling the community is also a plus.

“When you put that package together, we hope at the end of the day it’s gonna create a safe environment for not only our residents but our business owners and visitors that come through Garden City every day,” Ballard said.

Ballard says the upgrades will also help officers work smarter. The technology will allow the department to consistently monitor certain areas of town.

If a crime happens, investigators can refer back to cameras and see what kind of vehicles were coming and going when the crime was committed.

Even though the grant was approved, Ballard says the biggest hurdle will be filling staffing positions.