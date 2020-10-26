Garden City Police Department launches new app, anonymous tip system

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department launched a new app to help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts, and submit anonymous tips from their smartphone.

The Garden City GA PD app was developed by tip411 and is available for download for free in the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store or the GCPD website here.

“Our goal is to provide the protection of individual life and liberty, while maintaining a peaceful and stable community,” said Garden City Police Chief Gilbert C. Ballard. “We believe our new Garden City GA PD app from tip411 will help greatly enhance our ability to deliver on our department’s mission by engaging community members of all ages to help fight crime.”

The new Garden City GA PD app allows the public to share an anonymous tip with police and lets officers respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation.

“We’ve listened to feedback from partners like Garden City Police and have built a more advanced and innovative product to help departments better engage their communities,” said tip411 President Terry Halsch. “The Garden City GA PD app, powered by tip411, will greatly improve the public’s access to agency alerts, social media channels, important information, and more to help fight crime.”

GCPD says the app and tip411 anonymous text a tip system are 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.

Anyone without a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword GARDENCITYPD and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted via the department’s website at http://www.gardencity-ga.gov/police.