GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 13-year-old runaway.

Yoni Ordonez was last seen in the Savannah Pines Mobile Home Park around 3:09 p.m. on Saturday.

Yoni is described as a Hispanic male and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black and gray camouflage pants, gray Nike shoes and clear sports glasses.

GCPD says he may be in the Nassau Woods area.

Anyone who sees Yoni is asked to call 911 or GCPD right away.