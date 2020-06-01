Garden City police arrest one in shooting that sent man to hospital

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

GCPD says an adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen at an insurance company on Highway 80 around 2 p.m. He was taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

The victim’s family told officers that the shooting actually happened at a barber shop near the intersection of 7th Street and Highway 80.

GCPD arrested 27-year-old Jediah Morris in connection to the incident.

News 3 will have updates.