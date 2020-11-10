Garden City police arrest man on drug charges after carjacking incident at gas station

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) arrested a man on drug charges after an incident at a Parker’s gas station on Monday.

According to an incident report, GCPD responded at 11:40 a.m. to the Parker’s located at 4219 Augusta Road in reference to a carjacking.

Boyles, 42

When police arrived, they found an off-duty officer had secured the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Robert Boyles, at the scene.

The incident report states that a female victim says she was pumping gas when Boyles pulled up next to her in a white van. She says he ran over and jumped in the driver’s seat of her car.

She screamed for help and Boyles got out of the car and tried to run away, when the off-duty officer stopped him.

Responding officers took witness statements and took Boyles into custody. The incident report states that Boyles appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was “sweating profusely.” EMS was called for Boyles, who was eventually stabilized.

Garden City Fire was called to the scene when a box of narcotics was found in the van. The box was taken to the police department for testing, and it was determined to contain methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin. Other items associated with narcotics were found in the van as well.

Boyle is charged with the following: