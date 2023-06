GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a runaway teenager.

Miracle Johnson, 14, was last seen on Monday at 10 p.m., authorities said.

She’s described as 5-foot-7 and 165 lbs. Garden City Police said it’s unknown what she was wearing when she ran away.

It’s suspected she’s in the Chatham City Apartments area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Garden City Police or 911.