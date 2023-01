GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Karianna Williams, 16, was last seen on Jan. 19 in the Tristan Townhomes area in Garden City. Williams is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garden City Police or 911.