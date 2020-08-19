Garden City officials search for missing 14-year-old girl

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Garden City officials are asking the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Officials say Yenifer Yaneth Vazquez-Lopez ran away from her home in Garden City at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Yenifer is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing black pants with pink lettering, a white and black striped shirt, and braids in her hair.

Officials say Yennifer could be on I-95 with an unknown male driver in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information on Yenifer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

