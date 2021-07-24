Garden City homicide remains unsolved, police ask for community’s help

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is asking the community for help to solve homicide from a year ago.

Ronald Singleton Jr., 30, was shot and killed while riding his bike near Oak Street and 4th Street, last July. Singleton was shot around 1:30 a.m. on July 24. In August 2020, police released a video of a dark grey SUV, believed to be driving around near where the homicide occurred.

“The Garden City Police Department and Ronald’s family are pleading for answers. We need those with

any information to come forward to provide what they know to investigators,” GCPD said. This family deserves to know what happened to their loved one and receive some type of closure.”

Anyone with information is asked to call lead investigator, Sgt. Rodriguez, 912-656-2715, call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.