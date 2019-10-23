Garden City police seek suspect accused of stealing car with baby inside

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) – Garden City Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning with a baby inside.

The 3-month-old has since been found safe, but police are still looking for the suspect and vehicle involved.

The police department has released a surveillance video of the suspect apparently dropping off the baby at Everlasting Christian Church located at 100 Sparkman Drive in Garden City.

The vehicle is described as a 2011 Honda CR-V Greenish silver in color, with a Georgia tag RNL0521. Police say the suspect is a black male wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

According to Garden City Police, the vehicle was stolen from the Plantation Townhome Apartments in Garden City and was last seen heading southbound on Highway 21.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 911.

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for further updates.