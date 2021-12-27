Ga. woman arrested in Tennesse for connection to Christmas day homicide

DUBLIN, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say it arrested a suspect in connection to a Dublin homicide that happened on Christmas day.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says it arrested Alyssa Danielle Wild, 29, and charged her with murder. GBI says Wild was arrested during a traffic stop in Tennessee Monday and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

The GBI was requested to investigate the shooting death of 38-year-old Charles Stephen Holmberg. Holmberg was found shot in his car in the parking lot of Super 8 Hotel in Dublin on Christmas morning at 6:10.

GBI says the two were in a relationship prior to Holmberg’s death.

GBI urges anyone with information to call 478-374-6988, Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023,1-800-597-8477, or submit a tip online.