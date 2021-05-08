Ga. woman arrested for attempting to smuggle cocaine in shoes

ATLANTA – A Ga. woman was arrested in an Atlanta airport for attempting to smuggle cocaine in shoes.

The arrest was made at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after officers found a white powdery substance in the 21-year-old’s luggage.

“Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from our officers,” Paula Rivera said, Customs and Border Protection Port Director for the Area Port of Atlanta.“Narcotics interdiction remains a priority CBP enforcement mission, one that we take very seriously.”

Officers found three pounds of cocaine concealed in the bottoms of seven shoes. Police say the woman was on a flight back from Jamaica. CBP said nearly 3,700 pounds of drugs are seized every day.

The cocaine has a street value of $40,000, police said.