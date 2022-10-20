WASHINGTON (WSAV) — Wednesday, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) arrested the driver of a small white van that was illegally parked on U.S. Capitol grounds, after he admitted to having guns inside of the vehicle.

The driver, 80-year-old Tony H. Payne of Tunnel Hill, Ga., was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, unregistered ammunition and carrying a pistol without a license.

Around 3:34 p.m. USCP officers noticed the van was illegally parked along the 100 block of East Capitol Street.

According to a statement from the USCP, Payne, another man and a woman in the vehicle told officers they were there to deliver documents to the U.S. Supreme Court.

When Officers searched the van they found two handguns and a shotgun inside.