Ga. attorney general warns of change-of-address sites

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgians moving should look out for fake change-of-address websites, warns Attorney General Chris Carr.

Carr says scammers create websites to mimick the USPS website and purchase Google ads to appear to be a legitimate change-of-address site.

“This is another example of a government imposter scheme where bad actors are trying to trick consumers into paying large fees for free or low-cost government services,” Carr said.

The typical cost to change an address is around $1 but Carr says scammers will charge up to $90. The price isn’t usually shown until after the consumer gets a credit card bill.

Carr suggests visiting the real USPS website and always use a credit card when shopping online so consumers can dispute charges in case of fraud.