FUGITIVE FILES: Update: Man wanted for felony theft turns himself in

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say a man wanted for scamming members of the community has turned himself in.

A day after being featured on Fugitive Files, Robert Dixon was arrested and charged with theft by deception.

No word yet on whether he has had a bond hearing.

Original Fugitive Files story below

Port Wentworth Police are searching for a wanted man scamming the community.

Police said Robert Dixon purchased an ATV from the Honda Yamaha dealership in Savannah for $17,000 and canceled the check shortly after, making the ATV a stolen vehicle.

Two days later, Dixon was riding the utility vehicle during the annual Stand Up for America Day parade when someone inquired about purchasing it from him. He sold it for $6,000.

Dixon is now facing felony theft charges and is on the run. He told police he was going to turn himself in last week, but has not come forward yet.

Dixon is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 206 pounds. His last known address was on Chatham Villa Drive in Garden City.

Police say he may have scammed other victims. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Port Wentworth Police or Crimestoppers at (912)-234-2020.