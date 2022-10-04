LUDOWICI, Ga (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead in their Ludowici home last week.

According to the Long County Sheriff’s Office, Staff Sgt. Deveraux Cato, 34, was found dead along with his wife, Sashya Cato inside their home on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Deputies say upon initial arrival at the home, they could smell gasoline and located a gas can inside the residence, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Cato was assigned to the 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion at Fort Stewart. He was a Multichannel Transmission Systems Operator-Maintainer.

The 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion provided the following statement:

On behalf of the 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, I express our deepest condolences to the families as they grieve in the wake of this shocking tragedy. We are offering support and resources to both families, and to our Soldiers, during this difficult time. We are working closely with the Long County Sheriff’s Office and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division during their ongoing investigations. Lt. Col. Kevin Ike, Commander of the 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion

Cato served on active duty for six years. His awards include five Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals, and a National Defense Service Medal.

Their deaths remain under investigation by the Long County Sherif’s Office and the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Division.